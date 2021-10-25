If you are fond of sports bike, then take home Honda Hornet 2.0 by paying 15 thousand, EMI will be made so much

If you like sports bikes but budget is less, then without worry, take 15 thousand and take home Honda Hornet 2.0 sports bike with easy EMI.

The sports bike segment in the country’s two-wheeler sector is small but is widely preferred, with a large number of bikes from companies like Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Yamaha and Suzuki.

In which today we are talking about Honda Hornet 2.0 sports bike, which is a high speed bike coming in low budget. If you buy it, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.32 lakh to Rs 1,34 lakh.

If you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell you the complete details of the plan to buy this bike by paying only 15 thousand rupees.

Honda Hornet 2.0 is an aggressively designed sports bike whose two variants the company has launched in the market. In this bike, Honda has given a single cylinder 184.4 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 17.26 PS of power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a single channel ABS system with disc brakes in the front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, Honda claims that this bike gives a mileage of 57.35 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Honda Hornet 2.0, now you know the complete details of the plan to take this bike home for just 15 thousand.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,39,607 on it.

On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 15,512 and after this down payment, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,989 every month.

The loan tenure on this bike has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

Important notice: Your banking and CIBIL score must be in order to avail this bike loan, so that in case of a negative report, the bank can change the loan amount and interest rates including down payment.