If you are fond of sports bikes, then take home Yamaha FZ 25 for 16 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

Yamaha FZ25 is a popular bike in the sports bike segment which you can now take home very easily without spending Rs 1 lakh.

Sports bikes are the segment of the two-wheeler sector that is most preferred by the youth. Companies like Bajaj, Yamaha, TVS and KTM have the largest presence in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Yamaha FZ25, which is a popular sports naked bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.36 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh. If you do not have such a big budget, then we are telling about the plan in which you will be able to take this bike home by paying only 16 thousand.

But before knowing that plan, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of your favorite Yamaha FZ25.

Yamaha FZ is a powerful speed naked sports bike in which the company has given a single cylinder engine of 249 cc. This engine generates 20.8 PS of power and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, Yamaha has given disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, it is claimed that this sports bike gives a mileage of 50.33 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. After knowing the details of this sports bike, now you know the complete details of the plan to take this bike home for just 16 thousand.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler segment, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,44,739 on this bike.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

On which you will have to make a down payment of Rs 16,082 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 5,193 every month.

The loan tenure on this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score. In which the bank can make changes in all these if there is a negative report.