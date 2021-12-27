If you are going to buy second hand iphone and smartphone then check service history and repairing details like this

It is only after examining it thoroughly that you should decide whether this device will be right for you or not. Apart from this, you should also know how many times the device you are buying has been repaired and what is its service history.

If you are also thinking of buying a smartphone or iphone but you do not have enough budget to buy a new phone, then you can buy a second hand device. However, you should take special precautions while buying these devices. It is only after examining it thoroughly that you should decide whether this device will be right for you or not. Apart from this, you should also know how many times the device you are buying has been repaired and what is its service history.

This feature is given in the iPhone that if you give your iPhone for repair, then anyone can check your repair history. Also, you can also know how many times you have repaired it. Although this option is not given in the smartphone, you can get an idea about the repair of the smartphone by looking at the Honor or Part. But you can check its service history, let’s know how we can check it.

how to check iphone history service

First of all, open your Settings and go to the General option.

Then select the above option.

Here you can view your service history.

After that you can see the complete details.

This is how you can view the history of your smartphone. Users can go to the Learn More option to know more about these parts. It is also given information about the iPhone that if any part has been repaired, then you can know about it.