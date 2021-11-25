If you are going to file income tax return, then know how can you verify your PAN card online?

In ITR e-filing, PAN is required to be registered on the Income Tax Department’s portal. If you are confused about whether your PAN card is linked to the portal or not, then you can check and verify it online sitting at home.

Verify has to be done online like this

First of all, one has to go to the official website of Income Tax Department http://www.incometax.gov.in.

After that click on Verify Your PAN in the Quick Links section on the left side of the home page.

After a new page opens, now you have to enter your PAN card number.

Then enter your full name, date of birth and your registered mobile number in the box below and now click on Continue.

In the new page, enter the OTP received by the Income Tax Department.

Now click on Validate. On this you will see PAN is Active and details are as per PAN message written and in this way your PAN gets verified. If it is not verified, then for this also you will see a message there. Overall, PAN gets verified on the Income Tax Department’s portal in three steps.

Hurry up ITR

If you have not filed Income Tax Return yet, do not delay it, fill it as soon as possible. According to the information, the last date for filing income tax return is 31 December 2021. On the other hand, if you do not file the income return on time, then you may have to pay a penalty of up to 10 thousand rupees. Let us inform that due to the Korana epidemic, this time the date of filing income return has been extended. Earlier, the last date for filing income tax return was July 31. If you have not filed the return, do it immediately.