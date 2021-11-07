If you are having trouble changing the UPI PIN on Google Pay, then do it easily with these steps; know the way

According to Google, if users enter the wrong UPI PIN more than 3 times, they will have to reset their PIN and wait for 24 hours to do their transaction. During this period you cannot send or receive money for 24 hours.

Today’s era is being called the era of digital world because in today’s time most of the people are using digital more. Payment is also being done digitally, which is done through different apps like wallet or UPI. Using these payment modes makes it easy to make online payments. For those who do not like to carry money in their pockets, this payment mode is considered a very useful thing.

Change UPI PIN

UPI PIN plays an important role on Google Pay. Without this payment may not be possible. That’s why it is considered more important to remember it. If you accidentally forget it, then the problem can increase. But no need to worry much as you can change its UPI PIN. Here you are being told how to change the UPI PIN.

How to Change Google Pay UPI PIN

First you open Google Pay.

Then tap on your photo in the top right.

After that tap on Bank Account option.

Tap on the bank account you want to edit or change the UPI PIN.

Now tap on More option and then change UPI PIN.

With this you can now create a new UPI PIN.

Now again enter the same UPI PIN that you have entered to change it.

Finally your UPI PIN will be changed.

Explain that Google Pay also enables users to check their accounts and past transactions. If you want to see your bank balance on your Google Pay, then you can also check that. For this, first you have to open Google Pay and open your profile. Then you select the bank account you want to check. Now tap on View Balance and enter your UPI PIN. In this way you can check your account balance.