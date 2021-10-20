If you are not able to give justice to the women of your party, then why such promises? When Navika Kumar asked the question, Congress leaders started giving equivocal answers

Congress leader Vijay Kaushik and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra were present in Times Now’s live debate. Meanwhile, anchor Navika Kumar put a question to Congress spokesperson Vijay Kaushik. On hearing this, Vijay Kaushik got furious. At the same time, he also got upset at Sambit Patra.

Navika Kumar asked Vijay Kaushik in the debate- ‘You are not able to give justice to the women of your party, then why promises to other women?’ The anchor said- ‘I want to ask you, are the daughters of Madhya Pradesh not daughters? And he is from the Congress family. There are women workers of Congress. It is he who has accused the MLA’s son!

The sailor further said- ‘But the louse does not even crawl on the ears of the MLA? It is understood that the son is infatuated. But what is the temptation of the rest of the Congress party that you cannot get justice for women? You cannot give justice to women within your party, so why are you making fun of women by making these 40% reservations outside?’

After listening to the question of Navika Kumar, Congress leaders started saying by taking the name of Sambit Patra- ‘My brother Sambit Patra, who has done PhD in lie, has taken the responsibility that the son of that MLA will be arrested in Madhya Pradesh. When the tax is done, justice will definitely be given because according to them, there is a BJP government there. Look, there is no Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which you are accusing us, that we have anything to do with this incident. If there is a BJP government, it is the responsibility of the BJP to arrest them.

He further said- ‘Sambit Patra should tell that Priyanka ji had called Modi ji not to arrest the criminal? Or did Rahul Gandhi ji call? Or did Shivraj Chauhan ji? Whoever is guilty should be punished.

The Congress leader further said- ‘Sambit Patra, who has done his PhD in lies, does not know who is ruling the country. He even linked the rule of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the rule of Congress. It’s a very sad thing. Their mental balance has been shaken since Priyanka ji said that 40% women will be given tickets. You understand the mindset behind it. There was no other platform for women who wanted to enter politics. So Priyanka Gandhi ji has taken the initiative. Due to this the BJP has become upset that if women come to politics in UP, then the BJP’s pole will be exposed. Modi government will be further exposed.

#SawalPublicKa: ‘You are not able to give justice to the women of the party, then why promises to other women?’ See, @navikakumar What did Congress leader Vijay Kaushik say on the question of#PriyankaGandhi #TimesNowNavbharat #UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/UHBxnqdElz — Times Now Navbharat (@TNNavbharat) October 19, 2021

In such a situation, Navika Kumar started saying- ‘Okay there is BJP in the country of Madhya Pradesh, but in Rajasthan, not a word came out of the mouth of any big leader of Congress there. Neither Rahul Gandhi said anything, nor from the mouth of Priyanka Gandhi ji.

