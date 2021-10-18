If you are not getting ration for free or the scammer is doing the scam, then what should you do?

If your kotedar is not giving ration or is charging you money for it. Also, if you are doing any other scam regarding ration, then we will tell you where and how you should complain.

During the Kovid epidemic, the central government is giving free ration to poor families. In such a situation, if your kotedar is not giving ration or is charging you money for it. Also, if you are doing any other scam regarding ration, then we will tell you where and how you should complain. For this, you can complain online on the ration card portal of your state. Also, if you do not want to complain online, then you can call on the complaint number given here.

Complain on these toll free numbers

Delhi – (1800-110-841) Uttarakhand – (1800-180-2000, 1800-180-4188) West Bengal (1800-345-5505) Tamil Nadu (1800-425-5901) Rajasthan (1800-180-6127) Punjab (1800-3006-1313) Orissa (1800-345-6724) Maharashtra (1800-22-4950) Madhya Pradesh 181 (CM Helpline Toll Free) Kerala (1800-425-1550) Karnataka (1800-425-9339) Jharkhand ( 1800-345-6598, 1800-212-5512) Himachal Pradesh (1800-180-8026) Haryana (1800-180-2087) Gujarat (1800-233-5500) Goa (1800-233-0022) Chhattisgarh (1800-233) -3663) Chandigarh (1800-180-2068) Bihar (1800-3456-194) Assam (1800-345-3611) Manipur (1800-345-3821) Mizoram (1860-222-222-789) Telangana (1800-4250) -0333) Sikkim (1800-345-3236), Jammu and Kashmir (1800-800-7011 Kashmir Province) and 1800-180-7106 (Jammu Province).

how to complain online

If you want to make a complaint online, you can also register a complaint through mail by visiting the link https://nfsa.gov.in. If you have recently got a ration card made and you are not being given ration, even then you can complain about it through these mediums. Apart from this, there are some mediums on which you can file a complaint. As complaints are also heard through the CMO portal of the respective state, you can make your complaint by going here. On the other hand, if you want to make a complaint through the PMO, then you can go to the official website of the PMO and click on the option ‘Right letter to PM’.

Let us inform that the time for giving free ration to the central government ration card holders has been extended. Whereas the ration given by the state government has been stopped, due to this now the consumers are getting free ration even only once in a month. Earlier, ration was given free of cost twice in a month.