If you are planning to buy an electric bike or scooter, then you must know these 5 things

Better battery backup and new features are attracting customers towards them. If you are also thinking of getting an electric two-wheeler vehicle, then here are five tips you must know.

The craze for electric vehicles has increased in India. Last year, more electric vehicles were launched in 2021 and many more electric vehicles are set to be launched in 2022. The reason for this is that the subsidy on electric vehicles is being given by the state governments. Along with better battery backup and new features, customers are attracting people towards them. If you are also thinking of getting an electric two-wheeler vehicle, then here are five tips you must know.

Subsidized two-wheeler vehicles

The emphasis is on manufacturing and use of electric vehicles by the Central and State Governments. In such a situation, if you are thinking of getting an electric scooter or bike, then you should know about its price and also know how much subsidy is being given on it. The revised FAME-II subsidy is giving a benefit of Rs 15,000 per kWh of battery capacity.

pay attention to the offer

The most important and important thing is that if you are thinking of getting an electric two wheeler vehicle, then you can definitely pay attention to the cost of the vehicle. You can choose an electric vehicle according to your budget. Simultaneously, the subsidy can also be calculated. At present, the Gujarat government is giving a benefit of Rs 10,000 per kWh. Similarly, Maharashtra has also introduced incentives up to Rs 1.5 lakh till March 2022. Even the Rajasthan government gives benefits to EV buyers.

What is range?

Range will be one of your concerns while buying an electric two-wheeler. You can choose the EV as per your requirement, which gives you a good range at a low price. If you do not want to take an electric vehicle for long distances, then you can choose an electric scooter giving a range of less than 80 km in a low budget.

Read also: Gang making more than 30 thousand Aadhar card caught, is your document not fake, identify it like this

charging and battery

Charging points for electric vehicles are also increasing rapidly in India. Companies like Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Torque Motors are installing electric charging in many cities. You should choose an electric scooter that charges easily or you can opt for an electric vehicle that charges with a home charger. Apart from this, you can opt for an electric vehicle with removable battery. The advantage of this is that you can take out the battery and charge it separately. Bounce Infinity E1 is the first product to introduce battery as a subscription in the Indian market.

safe vehicle

Apart from this, if you are buying an electric vehicle, then you must pay attention to the safety of the vehicle on the road. In the event of a breakdown or if you run out of charge, you can always call your dealership/EV company and ask them to take the vehicle to the nearest service/charge station. Ather, TVS, Ola Electric and many other companies provide support on a subscription basis.

focus on features

Almost all electric two-wheelers have more features than you need. While key features like riding mode, reverse assist and Bluetooth connectivity are common, it does have walk mode, cruise control and powered by a feature-rich mobile application that deserve attention.