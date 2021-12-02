If you are planning to invest your money in fixed deposits, then know here which bank is paying the highest interest

If you are also thinking of investing in a fixed deposit (FD) plan, then you should wait a bit. Because banks and other lending companies are now going to increase the loan against FD, you can get more interest on it.

If you are also thinking of investing in a fixed deposit (FD) plan, then you should wait a bit. Because banks and other lending companies are now going to increase the loan against FD, you can get more interest on it. However, you are still being given a higher rate of interest in this. Let us know which bank is giving you how much interest.

These banks are giving higher interest rate

Investing in bank FDs can be a good option, but investment should be done carefully by the customers. On the other hand, if you are planning to make a safe investment, then you can invest in some major banks. ICICI Bank pays an interest of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent on FDs. On the other hand, if we talk about State Bank of India, then it is giving 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent interest. Apart from this, if you are thinking of investing in HDFC Bank, then it will give you an interest of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. Similarly, Punjab National Bank gives you an interest rate of 2.9 percent to 5.7 percent.

interest rates will increase from january

It is believed that interest rates may increase from January. HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank, has increased interest rates on select time FDs. These new rates have come into effect from December 1. According to the bank’s website, the interest rate on FDs ranging from 2.50% to 3.5% on deposits with tenures of 6 months will be available.

Read also: Worst photo on PAN card can be changed in minutes, know the whole process

Senior citizens benefit more

According to the bank, there will be an interest of half percent more for senior citizens. If common people are getting 3% interest then senior citizens will get 3.5% interest. Similarly, other banks will also give you the benefit of interest rate.