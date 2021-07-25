If you are troubled by the weak signal of mobile, then follow these tricks, the problems will go away

If the network in your mobile is not coming properly and the calls are getting disconnected again and again, then follow these tricks. Your problem will be gone.

New Delhi. Mobiles have become a daily necessity of common man. But many times when a very important call is going on and at that time due to the week network, the call gets disconnected again and again or does not sound properly but the person gets irritated. In such a situation, users start thinking of changing the mobile operator. But instead of changing the operator, it would be better if you can solve this problem. Let us know some such tips that can overcome the problem of frequent call disconnection to a great extent.

Also read- Beware of these 9 Android apps, stealing users’ Facebook login ID and password

signal booster is also a reason

One of the reasons for not having mobile network can be a machine signal booster installed near your house. The Telecommunication Department keeps taking action from time to time regarding this.

What’s wrong with signal booster

There are two types of antenna with the booster. One is mounted on the roof and the other indoors. In rural or residential areas where there is network problem, people install such signal booster for their convenience, which catches the mobile signal. Booster increases mobile signal and internet speed. Voice brake, network problem gets resolved. But it is illegal to have such boosters. Because due to this others start having problem of network and internet speed.

Also Read – 5 Ways To Find Out If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Solve signal problems with these tricks

—remove phone cover

If the signal is not coming again and again in the phone, then remove the cover on the mobile and try it. By doing this, network problems can be avoided to a great extent.

Make changes to the network

If you are facing the problem of week signal in any area, then you should switch from 4G to 2G. With this, your internet speed may be slow but your problem of weak signal will go away.

keep windows open

If the signal is weak in your mobile then keep the windows of your house open. This will increase the signal received by the mobile.

Forward call to new number

If at a certain place you are facing the problem of weak signal for a long time, then you can forward the call to the number of other company working right at that place.

Also read this news: – Delete these 11 apps from the smartphone immediately, may be victims of banking fraud

lightly held mobile

Network experts say that the mobile should be held lightly. Because holding tight adds another layer, which makes it difficult to receive or send signals.