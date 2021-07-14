If you are troubled by WhatsApp notifications, then follow this trick, you will not have to turn off the phone’s internet

If you are also troubled by the notification of incoming messages on WhatsApp, then these tricks are of great use to you. Your attention will not wander.

New Delhi. WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app. Most of the smartphone users use it and keeping in mind the privacy of the users, companies also provide many features. The user gets a notification when any message is received on WhatsApp. This feature is very useful. However, sometimes it becomes a problem for people. There are so many messages that a person gets irritated. Along with this, it is also visible on the screen whose message has come. In such a situation, if you are showing something on the phone to someone, then he also knows whose message has come. To avoid this, users turn off the Internet, but by doing so many times a person misses out on getting the necessary updates. Today we are going to tell you some tips to get over this problem, so that you can completely turn off notifications without uninstalling WhatsApp.

Go to Settings and follow these tips

First of all, to disable the WhatsApp notification alert, you must first go to the setting of WhatsApp.

-Go to the notification section there and then go to the notification tone menu for the message, go to the light section and select None.

Apart from the light, you can also turn off the vibration. For this, go to the Vibration section and select Off.

—Also turn off the Use high priority notifications provided with these options.

Similarly, by going to the group section, you can also turn off all these options given for notifications.

Turn off notifications by going to Android Settings

In addition to the app, the Android system also sends notifications for the app. To turn it off, go to the phone’s settings.

After that go to Apps and Notifications.

Go to Apps there and select WhatsApp.

-Turn off All WhatsApp Notifications by going to the Notifications section there.

Disable permissions like this

—When installing the app, it asks for many permissions from you. To turn them off, go to the phone’s Settings.

After that open Apps by going to Apps and Notifications. Then select WhatsApp.

—Then go to Permissions and revoke all the permissions, which gives WhatsApp access to the camera and microphone etc.

After this, click on Mobile Data in the App info of WhatsApp and disable the usage of mobile data in the background.

Now come back and click on the Force Stop option.

By doing all this the app will not work and you will not get any notification. Now if you want to see whether a message has come on WhatsApp or not, then for this you have to open WhatsApp and see it.