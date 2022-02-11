If you can wear a turban to school, why not a hijab? Said sonam kapoor clashed with filmmaker, gave advice

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a dig at Sonam’s question. He wrote in the tweet, “I wish someone had explained to these madams. What is the difference between a turban and a burqa?

The controversy over Karnataka hijab vs saffron dupatta continues. Many Bollywood stars are giving their feedback in this matter. Many actors including Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar, Kamal Haasan have criticized the controversy. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor has also questioned about this issue.

Sonam has shared a picture on social media, which has a Sikh wearing a turban on one side and a woman wearing a burqa on the other. Sonam asked the question along with the picture, “If turban can be an option then why not burqa? ,

On which filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a dig at him. He has made a tweet tagging Sonam. In which he wrote, “I wish someone had explained to these madams. What is the difference between a turban and a burqa? People commented fiercely on this tweet of Ashok Pandit.

A user named Jasbir Singh Bali wrote, “Sikh turban is not a piece of cloth which can be used as per convenience. It is an integral part of the Constitutionally sanctioned Sikh body in the Armed Forces Act and the Motor Vehicles Act pan India. You will see Sikh all over the world wearing a turban and this is not a film costume that can be used to earn money.” While a user named Ashok Srivastava wrote, “Let’s go step by step. First National Anthem And let us understand the difference of the national anthem and then move on.

Let us tell you that the Karnataka Hijab controversy started from the Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students of this college had alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarves. After which this dispute increased so much on Tuesday that incidents like stone pelting also took place. This controversy increased so much that the Karnataka government ordered the closure of schools and colleges for 3 days. This issue has reached the Supreme Court.