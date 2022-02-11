Entertainment

If you can wear a turban to school, why not a hijab? Said sonam kapoor clashed with filmmaker, gave advice

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
If you can wear a turban to school, why not a hijab? Said sonam kapoor clashed with filmmaker, gave advice
Written by admin
If you can wear a turban to school, why not a hijab? Said sonam kapoor clashed with filmmaker, gave advice

If you can wear a turban to school, why not a hijab? Said sonam kapoor clashed with filmmaker, gave advice

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a dig at Sonam’s question. He wrote in the tweet, “I wish someone had explained to these madams. What is the difference between a turban and a burqa?

The controversy over Karnataka hijab vs saffron dupatta continues. Many Bollywood stars are giving their feedback in this matter. Many actors including Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar, Kamal Haasan have criticized the controversy. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor has also questioned about this issue.

Sonam has shared a picture on social media, which has a Sikh wearing a turban on one side and a woman wearing a burqa on the other. Sonam asked the question along with the picture, “If turban can be an option then why not burqa? ,

image 2

On which filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a dig at him. He has made a tweet tagging Sonam. In which he wrote, “I wish someone had explained to these madams. What is the difference between a turban and a burqa? People commented fiercely on this tweet of Ashok Pandit.

A user named Jasbir Singh Bali wrote, “Sikh turban is not a piece of cloth which can be used as per convenience. It is an integral part of the Constitutionally sanctioned Sikh body in the Armed Forces Act and the Motor Vehicles Act pan India. You will see Sikh all over the world wearing a turban and this is not a film costume that can be used to earn money.” While a user named Ashok Srivastava wrote, “Let’s go step by step. First National Anthem And let us understand the difference of the national anthem and then move on.

READ Also  Hichki Actor Fights a Lot With Aditya Chopra on These Things

Let us tell you that the Karnataka Hijab controversy started from the Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students of this college had alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarves. After which this dispute increased so much on Tuesday that incidents like stone pelting also took place. This controversy increased so much that the Karnataka government ordered the closure of schools and colleges for 3 days. This issue has reached the Supreme Court.


#wear #turban #school #hijab #sonam #kapoor #clashed #filmmaker #gave #advice

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Reveals She Kissed Her Boyfriend Shane Gregoire on First Date

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment