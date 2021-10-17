If you delete your Facebook account, what will happen to your ‘Life Stories’, would you like to know? If you delete your Facebook account so what will happen to your ‘Life Stories’, would you like to know? If you delete your Facebook account, what will happen to your ‘Life Stories’, would you like to know?

In the wake of controversies related to Facebook, if you want to stop using this app, then you are not alone in thinking so. But how to do it? There are many options to guide you about this, but Facebook has also made it very easy to understand. Before taking such a step you should think that what happens to your life story when you delete the app?

People’s updates, comments, photos, messages, tags, pokes, groups and reactions have been in a digital circle for almost a decade or more, and Facebook keeps reminding you of them from time to time, and so does it. Reminds you of how long you have been using social media.

There are two ways to stop using an app – deactivating it or deleting it at all. When you deactivate Facebook, it kind of gets suspended. Whatever you have done on this app, say it will either be deleted or become unavailable. If someday you activate it again it will all be back and available.

At the same time, deleting the account will mean that your profile, photos, posts, videos and whatever else you have added to it will be permanently deleted. According to Facebook, you will not be able to get any of these back. The only way to save all your memories before deleting them entirely is to download the information.

I suggest you do this once in a while as it shows how you are being monitored, how you are using the medium on the app and what you have done on the site over the years. kinds of activities. These are bulky files that you can view from folders or from an offline web browser. You can also view the data online through Facebook.

But it is equally true that your downloaded data becomes contactless. what does this mean? Your posts come by date and time, but do not show any reactions (reactions like likes etc.) and comments (comments). This is also the case with photos and videos. The same applies to the comments you make on other people’s posts.

If you have voted in the context of a poll, you will not get poll information, only answers. The app lists only the name, date and time of all the people you have communicated with. There are some exceptions as well. As your messages live, you can see your conversations. Information about upcoming events on Facebook is also listed in the order that you responded by expressing your desire to participate. One more thing I would like to say that I am taking this information from my own data, so there may be other exceptions.

take a look again while leaving

Ultimately, what you download makes you feel like a threshold of life. It contains all the memories. Take a peek inside your account one last time, saving the answers you’ve given and the ones that appeal to you.

The author is an assistant professor of journalism and media communication at Colorado State University.