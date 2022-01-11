If you do not do this work related to EPF account, then you will not be able to see the details of account passbook

If you have opened an account beneath Workers’ Provident Fund and have not but added the identify of the nominee (E-Nomination), then you can not see the passbook of your EPF account. As a result of EPFO ​​has now made e-nomination obligatory to view EPF passbook. If e-nomination is not added, then you can not do any work related to passbook. Earlier, PF account holders used to test the details of their passbook.

On 29 December 2021, the Workers’ Provident Fund Group (EPFO) had prolonged the final date to full the e-nomination course of for account holders. Now EPF account holders can do this work even after this. Info has been given by the group that they need to full this course of as quickly as doable. In any other case, they might have to face inconvenience in future.

At the similar time, with the extension of this time restrict, many account holders are going through a significant downside whereas making an attempt to entry their e-passbook. This downside is being confronted by them in viewing the e-passbook or in checking its details, as a result of they’ve not accomplished their e-enrollment course of. After logging into their EPFO ​​accounts, clients have been receiving a pop-up message asking them to full their e-enrolment course of to view their passbooks.

How to add e-nomination

EPFO account holders can now full the course of of e-nomination even sitting at house. For this, the group has given this facility on its portal. Nevertheless, for this, UAN ought to be there and cellular quantity ought to be linked with Aadhaar.