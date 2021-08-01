Business

If you have account in Indian Bank do this work before October 01

If you have account in Indian Bank do this work before October 01
If you have account in Indian Bank do this work before October 01

If you have account in Indian Bank do this work before October 01

Indian Bank has said that after October 1, if someone uses the old checkbook, then the money will not be transferred. To avoid such problems, account holders should apply for a new check book.

