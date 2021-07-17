If you have Five Rupees Special Note then you can earn three lakh know how to be millionaire

Through online e-commerce website, you can also earn lakhs of rupees in exchange for five rupee note, just have to fulfill special condition

New Delhi. If you are fond of collecting old coins and notes, then this hobby of yours can make you a millionaire. That is, you can also become a source of substantial income.

Actually these days the demand for old coins and notes has increased in the market. With this you too can earn lakhs of rupees easily and in less time. The only condition for this is that you should have the same note which is in demand. One such note of five rupees can become a means of earning you three lakh rupees.

If you have a five rupee note on which (786) is marked, then this is a great opportunity for you to earn lakhs of rupees. Through the online e-commerce website, you can get up to three lakh rupees in exchange for this note.

Not only 5 rupee note, 10, 20, 50 or 100 rupee note is also giving you a chance to earn lakhs of rupees. The bus should be marked (786) on these. Along with this, some other conditions are also necessary, which you will get after registering on the website.

In such a situation, many people spend lakhs of rupees to get a note of this number. Actually, many people consider it very auspicious to keep this digit note in their purse.

Bids are placed for this on many online platforms. You can also upload your special note and bid for it. In return you will get a chance to earn lakhs of rupees.

You can sell all these notes online by visiting eBay, Quikr website and earn lakhs of rupees in return. Apart from this, on the Olex website, many times such special notes and coins get a good price.

Online buying and selling of notes is done on the eBay website. Any common or special person can participate in this.

easy way to buy and sell

First of all go to www.ebay.com. On the home page click for registration, register yourself there. Take a clear photo of your note and upload it on the website.

eBay will direct your ad to people who are interested in purchasing this special note. Those interested in purchasing the note will contact you themselves. Just after this you can negotiate the value of your note.