If you have made this mistake in the application of PM Kisan scheme, then you may have to return the entire money.

If any information is found to be incorrect under this declaration. Or after filling the form, if a farmer is not found eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then the installment released is withdrawn.

Under PM Kisan Yojana, farmers are given Rs 6,000 every year. So far, the amount has been given in nine installments under this scheme. The 10th installment is going to be released soon. In this, 2000 rupees will come in the account. But this amount will be sent to only those accounts, which have been registered under this scheme. An important information has come about the application in PM Kisan Yojana. According to the information given on the link pmkisan.gov.in, if the farmer makes a wrong declaration during the application, then his registration is canceled. Also, the money which has been released under PM Kisan Yojana is also returned.

It is important for the farmers applying under PM Kisan Yojana that they fill the form correctly with correct information and documents. After filling the form finally a declaration is given to fill. Under this declaration, if any kind of information is found to be incorrect or if the filled form is not found eligible, then the installment released is withdrawn.

who deserves

Under PM Kisan Yojana, only those farmers who have land of two hectares or five acres get its benefit. Under this, any farmer, urban and rural, can come. Apart from this, farmers who pay direct income tax or file income tax return, they do not get the benefit of this scheme. Former MPs, MLAs, big farmers are not covered under this scheme.

In a family only one gets its benefit

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, only one person from the husband and wife of a family is kept under this scheme. If both have been applied by mistake, then the application of only one of them will be accepted.

Read also: Surat’s company gifts electric scooters to its employees on Diwali, know why this decision was taken

how to apply

If you are not getting the benefit of this scheme yet, then you can apply through offline and online. To apply offline, you have to contact the village head or village development officer. At the same time, to apply online, you can go to the official PM Kisan Yojana. Here you can apply with aadhar card, bank details, farm related documents, ration card.