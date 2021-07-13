If you have this one rupees note then you can earn seven lakhs know how to be a Millionaire

By bidding on the online website, you can become a millionaire with one rupee note, just have to fulfill some special conditions

New Delhi. Old coins and notes are in demand these days. The reason for their demand is not because of them coming back into trend, but people are fond of collection. This is the reason that in the last few years, rare coins and notes are getting a good price for the people. Not only are you getting a lot of income through them, you can also become a millionaire with a single stroke.

26 years ago, the Government of India had stopped such a one rupee note (earn money from 1 rupees note). But but in January 2015 its printing was resumed. Later this note came in the market in a new avatar.

Now this old one rupee note (One Rupees Note) can get you not one two but full 7 lakh rupees. You have it too, you can also become a millionaire by selling such a note on an online website.

Certain coins and notes are bought and sold on online websites. On these websites, you can also earn full 7 lakh rupees by selling your special kind of 1 rupee note.

1 rupee note fulfills these conditions

With which one rupee note you can get a chance to earn full seven lakh rupees. There are some conditions regarding it or rather how will you recognize that note that it is a 1 rupee note.

Actually, this note is the only note before independence, which has the signature of the then Governor JW Kelly. This 80-year-old note was issued by British India in 1935.

The price of this note has been put up to seven lakh rupees on the Ebay website. But it is not necessary that every note on eBay is so expensive, there are some notes which are also available at a low price.

Among them a one rupee note of 1966 is also available for 45 rupees. Similarly, a 1957 note is available for Rs 57.

Bundles of notes can also be made rich

Not only coins or notes, bundles of notes can also make you rich. You can sell these bundles on eBay. In exchange for a bundle of 59 notes of the years 1949, 1957 and 1964, you can earn a full Rs 34,999.

Good price for these bundles too

– The cost of a bundle of one rupee note of 1957 is 15 thousand rupees.

– The price of a bundle of 1968 rupee note is Rs 5500

Free shipping for most orders

Let us tell you that there is also a note (786) of the number in them. Shipping for most of these orders is completely free. However, some orders incur shipping charges of up to Rs 90.

In these orders, you have to pay online only. Cash on delivery facility is not provided in this type of order.

There are many websites for buying and selling

At present, there are many types of online websites to buy and sell such rare coins and notes. These include names like eBay, Quikr, Olex.

must register

To sell or buy such notes, you must first register by visiting the site. If you want to sell then after registration you upload your note. The buyer will then contact you directly. You can send your note according to the delivery terms.