If you interfere too much, I will leave the set – when Nana Patekar was angry with Rajkumar; read full story – If you interfere more then I will leave the set

If you interfere too much, I will leave the set – when Nana Patekar was angry with Rajkumar; read full story

Mehul worked with Rajkumar in many films, so he knew how Rajkumar’s nature was. He had told that he had already signed Rajkumar, but he was hesitant to take the name of Nana Patekar.

Two stalwarts of Hindi cinema, first ‘Rajkumar’ and second ‘Nana Patekar’, both worked together in a film. During the shooting of this film, the makers of the film were very scared. The reason behind this was the mood of both the actors. Both these actors of Bollywood have been known to work fine but according to their mood. In such a situation, when the filmmaker signed both of them for that film, the director was afraid to tell the actors about each other.

This film was Tiranga, for which Rajkumar and Nana Patekar were cast in the film. During this, the legend Rajkumar even called Nana ‘Jahil’. So at the same time Nana Patekar had also threatened the makers that ‘if you interfere too much, I will leave the set.’

Filmmaker Mehul Kumar had mentioned this anecdote in an interview. Mehul had told that this thing happened during the shooting of the film ‘Tiranga’. When Nana Patekar was cast in the film, Rajkumar made a face after knowing about it. Then he felt that if Nana Patekar comes on the set, then there will definitely be a breach of discipline.

When Mehul was talking to a friend about taking both the actors for his film, he was also warned that if the two were taken together, the chances of the film hanging are high. Although there were only 12-13 scenes of Nana in the film. For which he agreed.

During this, when Mehul told Nana that Rajkumar Sahab is also in the film. On hearing Rajkumar’s name, Nana had said that ‘If Raj Saheb interferes, I will leave the set. Then I don’t care. Your film should be made or hanged.

Here, when Nana Patekar got finalized for the film, it was his turn to tell Rajkumar about Nana. When Rajkumar was told that Nana Patekar is also in the film, his reaction was – ‘Hey you have finalized him? I have heard that he is a very intelligent person. He also gives abuses on the set. So I told that no Raj ji it is not like that.

Then the prince turned and asked Mehul if Nana had said anything about him? So on this Mehul said that there is nothing like this, just that you do not interfere. To this Rajkumar said ‘Hey, where will I interfere in the middle of your film’.

Mehul had also mentioned about the set environment during this time and told that both actors Rajkumar and Nana Patekar never spoke properly to each other on the sets of the film. But the best song of this film ‘Pee-Le Pi-Le’ was shot very beautifully, which was very much liked by the fans.