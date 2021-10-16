If you miss in front of MS Dhoni you will have to bear brunt said Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings Preity Zinta her love for Delhi Capitals boys IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has termed Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the world’s greatest ‘finisher’. At the same time, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has also praised CSK and Dhoni.

Ponting also gave a message that if you make a mistake in front of MS Dhoni, then you will have to bear the brunt. At the same time, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta praised CSK and Dhoni, but she also showed her love for the players of the Delhi team.

Dhoni had a successful last-minute match against Delhi Capitals on the night of 10 October in the first qualifier of IPL 2021 and led Chennai Super Kings to the final. MS Dhoni’s team reached the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the ninth time.

Ponting said after the match, ‘He (Dhoni) is one of the greats of the game. We sat in the dugout wondering whether the next batsman would be Ravindra Jadeja or Dhoni? I said Dhoni would come out to bat and try to finish the match. “See, when he quits, retires, I think he will definitely be remembered as one of the best ‘finishers’ of the game,” he said.

Ponting said, ‘The bowlers of Delhi Capitals failed to bowl according to the strategy against MS.’ He said, ‘We were not able to bowl the way we should have bowled for Dhoni in the last two overs. You know that if you miss in front of him (Dhoni), you will have to bear the brunt. He has been doing this for a long time.

Preity Zinta also tweeted after the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. In this, he wrote, ‘Wow what a match has happened. My heart goes out to the young Delhi Capitals team. Hard luck boys and best wishes for the next match. Tonight belonged to Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni led the team from the front and inspired his players to give their best and stay cool all the time.