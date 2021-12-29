If you plan to buy a CNG car, then these CNG cars with good mileage are coming on the new year

After the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, people are more attracted towards CNG cars. If you are also thinking of getting a CNG car or a stylish car, which will give more mileage, then here are the information about some cars, these cars will come in January 2022. Let’s know everything about these cars

Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG

Tata will probably start providing factory-fitted CNG kits along with the Tiago and Tigor by the end of January 2022. Both will continue with their existing 1.2-litre petrol engines, but the output is likely to come down slightly if they switch to CNG. However, we do not expect any feature changes. The CNG option will be offered only with the lower variant, as is standard with any other model. Where Tiago’s rivals (Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro) come with CNG option.

Tata Altroz

January 2022 will complete two years in the premium hatchback space with the Altroz. There is a possibility that the carmaker may use this opportunity to introduce the automatic version with DCT (dual-clutch transmission) as it introduced the turbo-petrol variant of the hatchback on its first anniversary. Tata is expected to offer an optional automatic gearbox only with the turbocharged engine of the Altroz. No other cosmetic or feature upgrades are expected. Its expected price will be Rs 9 lakh. The option of CNG can also be found in this.

Toyota Hilux

The Hilux is being brought to compete with the Toyota Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Talking about its possible price, then it can come in 20 lakh rupees. Right now, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the only lifestyle pickup in India. However, Toyota is also eyeing this segment, due to this reason and is coming with Hilux. The car is expected to come in two variants – Hilux and Hilux Revo, and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. Features may include an 8-inch touchscreen system, a powered driver’s seat and multiple airbags. It can come with CNG option.

Facelifted Audi Q7

Talking about its price, it can come in 75 lakh rupees. It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery. Audi is set to unveil the Q7 in its facelifted avatar in January 2022. It can come in petrol and diesel variants. The luxury three-row SUV will get a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic, and Audi’s all-wheel drivetrain.