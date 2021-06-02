If you play Fortnite right now, you might get abducted by aliens



If you hop right into a sport of Fortnite right now, you might get teleported throughout the map by a mysterious laser beam that seems out of the sky.

Sure, severely. Watch it occur on this video from streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan, which I’ve additionally embedded beneath on the right timestamp.

Whereas it’s onerous to inform precisely the place the laser beam is coming from, it’s onerous to assume that it isn’t coming from some sort of UFO or alien… factor.

The abductions began taking place in Fortnite Tuesday night, only one week earlier than the sport’s subsequent season begins on June eighth. And some different hints appear to point that Chapter 2 Season 7 could possibly be alien-themed indirectly, too.

Try this video teaser that apparently is on TikTok, for instance, which options the tagline “they’re coming” and mysterious alien-like sounds (headphone warning, the sound is a bit harsh):

And you can see a picture that’s just like what’s in that TikTok advert on Epic Video games’ Fortnite web site:

It’s additionally not out of the strange for Epic to alter issues up on the finish of a season. In Could 2019, a volcano erupted and destroyed Tilted Towers, one of the beloved spots on the map. And final June, a mysterious system blew up the island’s central landmark and remodeled the ever-present storm right into a wall of water.

To this point, these new abductions don’t appear to have fairly the map-shifting affect that these modifications did — however with a number of days left within the season, who is aware of what else Epic might have up its sleeve?