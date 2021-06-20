If You Used Two Sim Cards Then First Read This News

According to the Cellular Operators Association of India, the number of subscribers may decrease by 25 to 30 million in the next 6 months.

New Delhi. The rapid expansion of mobile phones in recent years is not seen in any other field. Due to this, the number of mobile holders in the country today is close to 90 percent of the total population of the country. This boom of the telecom sector may get a setback in the coming days. According to the Cellular Operators Association of India, the number of subscribers may decrease by 25 to 30 million in the next 6 months. According to an expert, the fall in the number of customers can go up to 60 million in a year. The reason for this is that due to more or less similar tariff plans and services of all companies, customers are now giving preference to SIM cards of one company instead of having more than one SIM card of different companies. Due to this, there may be a big drop in the number of customers.

Seven and a half crore customers have one sim

As of September, there were a total of 1.2 billion mobile subscribers in the country. At present, there are about 73 million to 75 million single SIM customers (unique customer) in the country. Rest of the customers are having 2 or more SIMs. Customers use 2 sims so that they can take advantage of economical and good service according to the location. Now, since the price and service quality of all the operators are almost the same, there is no need for multiple connections. In such a situation, these customers can close their second number.

New attitude of companies will also be responsible

Companies troubled by not getting regular recharges from customers with two or more SIMs, have overcome this by eliminating long-term recharge and introducing short-term plans. Recently Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have launched minimum recharge plans of Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95 with 28 days validity. The minimum plans of both these companies are now in competition with the minimum recharge plan of Rs 49 for JioPhone users of Jio. In such a situation, now customers will be forced to choose any one operator.