if you want Ravichandran Ashwin to change I do not think thats going to happen I would never have somebody like Ravi Ashwin in my T20 team Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar said, ‘Ravichandran Ashwin has been able to bowl the same way for five years in all three formats.’ Manjrekar also said that he would love to have Varun Chakraborty or Yuzvendra Chahal in his team on the turning wicket.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says his T20 team will never have a bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin. The former batsman also said that he would love to have wicket-taking bowlers like Sunil Narine or Varun Chakraborty in his team.

Manjrekar’s remarks came after Ashwin failed to defend seven runs in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the match against KKR, Ashwin got off to an exceptional start by picking up the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine in successive deliveries.

However, Ashwin bowled Rahul Tripathi half-tracker wide outside the off-stump, which the batsman comfortably sent to long off and sealed his team’s seat in the final. Ashwin managed to keep things tight throughout the match but bowled a poor delivery and Delhi Capitals lost the final seat.

Manjrekar told ‘ESPN Cricinfo’, ‘We have wasted a lot of time talking about Ashwin. T20 bowler Ashwin is not a big force in any team. If you want to replace Ashwin, I don’t think that is going to happen because he has been like this for the last five-seven years. We can think of Ashwin in Test matches, where he is brilliant.

He said, ‘Not playing him in a single Test match in England was like ridiculing him. But when it comes to IPL and T20 cricket, time was wasted on Ashwin.

Manjrekar said, “I think in the last five years we have shown that he has bowled one type. There will be no one like Ashwin in my team because if I get a turning pitch, I would expect people like Varun Chakravarthy or Sunil Narine or Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal and how he does his job, he gets you wickets.

Sanjay Manjrekar said that the franchise may not be interested in keeping Ashwin in the team due to lack of wicket-taking ability. The 56-year-old said, ‘Ashwin has not been a wicket-taker in T20 cricket for a long time. I don’t think any franchise would like to keep Ashwin in the team just for conceding less runs.