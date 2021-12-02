If you want to add your wife’s name in the ration card, what will you have to do, know the complete process

The names of all the family members are included in the ration card. In such a situation, when a family grows after marriage, or a child is born or adopted in the house, then the customers have to add the name in the ration card.

Ration card is used as an essential document in India. It is used for identity card as well as other important work, it is needed while opening an account in the bank. Apart from this, ration card information is also used to avail benefits of other government schemes. The names of all the family members are included in the ration card. In such a situation, when a family grows after marriage, or a child is born or adopted in the house, then the customers have to add the name in the ration card.

If you also do not want to add any of your members in the ration card, then you can add the name either offline or online. Even if someone’s name has been missed, you can still add the name in the ration card online. Let’s know the whole process…

These documents are required

If the name of the children of a family is to be added in the ration card then the head of the family should have the ration card. The head of the family has to bring a photo copy along with the original card. Birth certificates of children and Aadhar cards of their parents will be required. At the same time, if the customer wants to add the name of the newly married woman to the ration card, then her Aadhar card, marriage certificate and the ration card of her parents are mandatory.

Read also: These five electric scooters are going to give a range of 80 to 100 km in a single charge, the price is less than Rs 80,000

add name in ration card online