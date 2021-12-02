If you want to add your wife’s name in the ration card, what will you have to do, know the complete process
The names of all the family members are included in the ration card. In such a situation, when a family grows after marriage, or a child is born or adopted in the house, then the customers have to add the name in the ration card.
Ration card is used as an essential document in India. It is used for identity card as well as other important work, it is needed while opening an account in the bank. Apart from this, ration card information is also used to avail benefits of other government schemes. The names of all the family members are included in the ration card. In such a situation, when a family grows after marriage, or a child is born or adopted in the house, then the customers have to add the name in the ration card.
If you also do not want to add any of your members in the ration card, then you can add the name either offline or online. Even if someone’s name has been missed, you can still add the name in the ration card online. Let’s know the whole process…
These documents are required
If the name of the children of a family is to be added in the ration card then the head of the family should have the ration card. The head of the family has to bring a photo copy along with the original card. Birth certificates of children and Aadhar cards of their parents will be required. At the same time, if the customer wants to add the name of the newly married woman to the ration card, then her Aadhar card, marriage certificate and the ration card of her parents are mandatory.
add name in ration card online
- First of all go to the official site of the food supply of your state.
- If you are from Uttar Pradesh (https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx) you have to visit this link.
- Now you have to create a login ID, if you already have an ID, then log in with it.
- The option to add a new member will appear on the home page.
- After clicking on it a new form will open in front of you.
- Here you have to fill the complete information of the new member of your family correctly.
- Along with the form, you will also have to upload the soft copy of the required documents.
- A registration number will be given after form submission.
- With this you can track your form in this portal.
- The officials will check the form and document.
- If everything goes well then your form will be accepted and ration card will be delivered to your home through post.
