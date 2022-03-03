Auto

If you want to buy TVS Apache RTR 160, then know here its complete details of its price, engine, mileage and finance plan

3 days ago
In Two Wheeler Finance Plan today, know the complete details of TVS Apache RTR 160 along with the complete plan to buy it on easy down payment.

The demand for entry level sports bikes is very high in the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, in view of which the bike makers have launched their new bikes, in which today we are talking about TVS Apache RTR 160 which is capable of increasing its speed and performance. Loved the style.

The starting price of the double disc variant of TVS Apache RTR 160 starts from Rs 1,12,640 which goes up to Rs 1,30,583 on-road.

If you want to buy this bike, then here you can know the complete details of buying it without spending one lakh rupees with very easy down payment plan.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the double disc variant of this TVS Apache RTR 160, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,17,583 for it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 13 thousand and after that a monthly EMI of Rs 3,778 will have to be paid every month.

To repay the loan being given on this bike, a time period of 3 years has been fixed by the bank during which the bank will charge interest on this loan amount at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum.

After reading the down payment plan, if you have made up your mind to buy this bike, then now know the complete details from its engine to mileage.

TVS Apache RTR 160 bike has a 159.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates maximum power of 15.53 PS and peak torque of 13.9 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in both its wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has also been installed.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this Apache RTR 160 bike gives a mileage of up to 54.78 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depends to a large extent on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can change these three accordingly if the negative report comes out.


