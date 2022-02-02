If you want to change the name and photo of Aadhar card, then you can take help of these 32 documents

There are many documents required to make changes in Aadhar card. According to the information given on the official website of Aadhar card, you can take the help of 32 types of support documents to change the name of Aadhar card.

Aadhar card is an important document in India. Which is being used everywhere in today’s time. Aadhar card can be used from bank to all important government schemes. There are many facilities for correction in the Aadhar card issued by UIDAI. On the other hand, if there is any mistake in the name and address, then it can be easily corrected from home through online medium. Also, the facility to change the photo is also available.

There are many documents required to make changes in Aadhar card. According to the information given on the official website of Aadhar card, you can take the help of 32 types of support documents to change the name of Aadhar card. Keeping this updated is very important in view of the increasing requirements of Aadhaar in today’s time. Many a times, while making Aadhaar, there is a mistake in the name.

In such a situation, there may be trouble in many of your work, but, UIDAI, which is issued by Aadhaar, has made a provision to change name, gender, mobile number, address, email id in Aadhaar. Let us know that these are 32 documents from this angle, from which you can take help.

Read also: An amount of 35 lakhs will be available on maturity by investing about 1500 rupees every month, know about this scheme of post office

You can take help of these documents