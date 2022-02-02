National

If you want to change the name and photo of Aadhar card, then you can take help of these 32 documents

There are many documents required to make changes in Aadhar card. According to the information given on the official website of Aadhar card, you can take the help of 32 types of support documents to change the name of Aadhar card.

Aadhar card is an important document in India. Which is being used everywhere in today’s time. Aadhar card can be used from bank to all important government schemes. There are many facilities for correction in the Aadhar card issued by UIDAI. On the other hand, if there is any mistake in the name and address, then it can be easily corrected from home through online medium. Also, the facility to change the photo is also available.

There are many documents required to make changes in Aadhar card. According to the information given on the official website of Aadhar card, you can take the help of 32 types of support documents to change the name of Aadhar card. Keeping this updated is very important in view of the increasing requirements of Aadhaar in today’s time. Many a times, while making Aadhaar, there is a mistake in the name.

In such a situation, there may be trouble in many of your work, but, UIDAI, which is issued by Aadhaar, has made a provision to change name, gender, mobile number, address, email id in Aadhaar. Let us know that these are 32 documents from this angle, from which you can take help.

You can take help of these documents

  1. Passport
  2. Pan Card
  3. Ration/PDS Photo Card
  4. driving license
  5. voter id
  6. Government Photo ID Card / Job Photo Identity Card issued by the PSU.
  7. NREGS job card
  8. Photo ID card issued from recognized school
  9. arm license
  10. photo bank atm card
  11. photo credit card
  12. pensioner photo card
  13. freedom fighter photo card
  14. farmer photo passbook
  15. CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card
  16. card issued by post department
  17. Certificate issued by Tehsil or any government organization
  18. Disability ID Card / Disability Medical Certificate
    Issued by the respective State/UT Governments/
    Administrations
  19. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar Card issued by Govt. Of
    Rajasthan Rajasthan
  20. Certificate from Superintendent / Warden / Matron / Pramukh
    Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages
    etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrollment.
    Update
  21. Identity card with photo issued by MP or
    MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard
    Certificate Format for Enrollment/Update
  22. Photo ID card issued by the village
    Panchayat Pradhan or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority
    (For Rural Areas) on UIDAI Standard Certificate Format
    Enrollment / Update
  23. Gazette Notification for Name Change
  24. marriage certificate with photo
  25. rsby card
  26. SSLC book containing the photograph of the candidates
  27. ST / SC / OBC certificate with photo
  28. School Leaving Certificate (SLC) / School Transfer
    Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph
  29. Quote from school record issued by head of school
    with name and photo
  30. Bank pass book with name and photo
  31. Identity certificate with name and photo issued
    Signed by the head of the recognized educational institution
    UIDAI on Standard Certificate Format for Institute
    Enrollment/Update.
  32. Certificate issued by EPFO, in which name, date of birth and photo, address have been given complete information.
