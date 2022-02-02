If you want to change the name and photo of Aadhar card, then you can take help of these 32 documents
There are many documents required to make changes in Aadhar card. According to the information given on the official website of Aadhar card, you can take the help of 32 types of support documents to change the name of Aadhar card.
Aadhar card is an important document in India. Which is being used everywhere in today’s time. Aadhar card can be used from bank to all important government schemes. There are many facilities for correction in the Aadhar card issued by UIDAI. On the other hand, if there is any mistake in the name and address, then it can be easily corrected from home through online medium. Also, the facility to change the photo is also available.
There are many documents required to make changes in Aadhar card. According to the information given on the official website of Aadhar card, you can take the help of 32 types of support documents to change the name of Aadhar card. Keeping this updated is very important in view of the increasing requirements of Aadhaar in today’s time. Many a times, while making Aadhaar, there is a mistake in the name.
In such a situation, there may be trouble in many of your work, but, UIDAI, which is issued by Aadhaar, has made a provision to change name, gender, mobile number, address, email id in Aadhaar. Let us know that these are 32 documents from this angle, from which you can take help.
Read also: An amount of 35 lakhs will be available on maturity by investing about 1500 rupees every month, know about this scheme of post office
You can take help of these documents
- Passport
- Pan Card
- Ration/PDS Photo Card
- driving license
- voter id
- Government Photo ID Card / Job Photo Identity Card issued by the PSU.
- NREGS job card
- Photo ID card issued from recognized school
- arm license
- photo bank atm card
- photo credit card
- pensioner photo card
- freedom fighter photo card
- farmer photo passbook
- CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card
- card issued by post department
- Certificate issued by Tehsil or any government organization
- Disability ID Card / Disability Medical Certificate
Issued by the respective State/UT Governments/
Administrations
- Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar Card issued by Govt. Of
Rajasthan Rajasthan
- Certificate from Superintendent / Warden / Matron / Pramukh
Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages
etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrollment.
Update
- Identity card with photo issued by MP or
MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard
Certificate Format for Enrollment/Update
- Photo ID card issued by the village
Panchayat Pradhan or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority
(For Rural Areas) on UIDAI Standard Certificate Format
Enrollment / Update
- Gazette Notification for Name Change
- marriage certificate with photo
- rsby card
- SSLC book containing the photograph of the candidates
- ST / SC / OBC certificate with photo
- School Leaving Certificate (SLC) / School Transfer
Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph
- Quote from school record issued by head of school
with name and photo
- Bank pass book with name and photo
- Identity certificate with name and photo issued
Signed by the head of the recognized educational institution
UIDAI on Standard Certificate Format for Institute
Enrollment/Update.
- Certificate issued by EPFO, in which name, date of birth and photo, address have been given complete information.
#change #photo #Aadhar #card #documents
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.