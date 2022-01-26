If you want to change the photo on the Aadhar card, then you can change it like this, know the whole process

If you do not like the photo in the Aadhar card or your face is not clearly visible, then you can easily change it. UIDAI has given this facility to the customers. With this now you can easily put your favorite photo. Let us know how you can update the photo in Aadhar card. Step by step process is given here.

If you want to change the photo then you do not need documents for this. However, to complete this process, you need to visit the Enrollment Center. For which you will have to pay some charge. You have to first apply to get the photo changed at the CAC center.

how to change photo in aadhar card

If you want to change your photo, then first you have to go to the Aadhaar center.

You will have to download and fill the photo updating form from the uidai.gov.in link.

After filling the form with correct details, the form has to be submitted.

Along with this, you will also have to deposit a fee of Rs.25.

After this your biometric details will be taken.

At the same time he will click your second photo.

From here you will be given a slip with the URN.

With the help of this URN number, you can check whether your photo has been changed or not.

After updating the photo in a few days, the new photo can be seen on the UIDAI website.

Aadhar card is not valid

If you go to make aadhar card. You should know that UIDAI has invalidated the Aadhaar card made from the open market. UIDAI said in its tweet, ‘If a customer gets PVC card or plastic card or Smart Aadhaar card made from the open market, then it will not be valid. For this, customers should use the card issued by UDI or the card issued from the CSSC center only.