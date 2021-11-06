If you want to check the history of your Aadhar card sitting at home, then know this complete process

Aadhar card is an essential document for Indian citizens. It is used from bank to every important work. This document is used in all private and government institutions, Aadhar card is always required from getting job to getting loan. However, there are times when a person has used the Aadhar card at multiple places and is unable to keep a record of the same. No need to worry about this as now you can check your Aadhaar history.

To avoid any kind of accident and fraud, it is necessary that people keep checking their Aadhar card history from time to time. Here is how you can check your Aadhaar card history with the help of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

can check like this

First you go to the official website of UIDAI – uidai.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, you will get the option of My Aadhaar, click on it. After clicking on My Aadhar, you will get the option of Aadhar Authentication History, click on it. After this fill your Aadhar card number and then fill the captcha also. Now, you have to click on the OTP verification option. After this you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Now a tab will open in front of you where you have to enter the dates from which you want to view the Aadhar card history. Users can also download Aadhaar history as per their choice.

If you feel that Aadhar card is being misused then you can complain on UIDAI’s toll free number 1947 or write your complaint on [email protected] e-mail id.