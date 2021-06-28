If you want to download Whatsapp Status of anyone, then follow this trick

If you like the WhatsApp status of a friend or family member, then you can download it by installing Status Download for WhatsApp app.

New Delhi. Whatsapp is a very popular messaging app and Whatsapp Status is one of the great features. Through this feature, we can share from photos to videos. Many times it happens that we like someone’s Whatsapp status so much that we want to download it, but due to lack of download feature, our wishes remain unfulfilled. But today we will tell you such a special way by which you can download the status of anyone. So let’s know the complete trick…

You can download anyone’s status with this trick

To download Whatsapp Status, first of all you have to install Status Download for Whatsapp app on your phone. Here you will see all the photos and videos that users have shared recently. Click on the photo and video you want to download. Once clicked, the photo or video will be stored in the Status Downloader folder present in the final manager. Please note that this trick is only for Android users. Try this trick at your own risk.

Amazing feature coming

Whatsapp is soon going to bring a new feature for its users, which is named Multi Device Support. Through this feature, a user will be able to keep a single Whatsapp account active in 4 devices simultaneously. Before the launch of Multi Device Support feature, only one WhatsApp account can be activated in a single device. Till now the Whatsapp account remains logged-in in one device and despite this, if you do Whatsapp in another device, then the Whatsapp account is automatically logged-out in the first device. This problem may end after the new update of WhatsApp.