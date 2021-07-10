If you want to go out alone then this feature can be very helpful.

If you have to leave home alone for some work, then the Live Location feature of WhatsApp can prove to be very helpful for you.

New Delhi. WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app, in which many great features have been given. There are many features in such a way that people use very little. One of those features is Live Location. It can be used for safety. With the help of live location of WhatsApp, you can share the location in real time to any of your friends or group for a specific time. With this, the front person gets to know the location of the user.

Great use end-to-end encrypted feature

The most important thing is that the feature is end-to-end encrypted. Because of this anyone can see your shared location. With this your privacy is also maintained. This feature is very useful when you are leaving home alone for some work. In such a situation, by sharing the live location, you can inform friends or family about it. With this they will be able to track you from moment to moment and help in case of any kind of emergency.

How to use this feature

To use this app, first of all, go to your phone settings and give permission to WhatsApp to access the location. After this, open the chat or group of WhatsApp with whom you want to share the location. Here you have to tap on Attach. After this, after clicking on the location, you will get the option to share the live location. Tap on this. Here you have to select the time length for which you want to share the location. Location share will be closed after this time period. Now you can send it by clicking send.