If you want to use Apple Watch Series 7’s new fast charging, be sure to use the cable in the box

One of the best features of the Apple Watch Series 7 is its newly added fast charging system, which Apple claims is 33 percent and is capable of charging the watch to about 80 percent in about 45 minutes. But if you want to take advantage of fast charging, you’ll need to make sure to use the charger that comes with the Series 7, which is the brand new “Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger” that’s different from the older model (which offers similar charging speeds). does not do).

The older USB-C charger and the new model look the same on the outside, but only the new cable can charge the Series 7 at full speed (assuming you have a USB-C charger that puts out the proper wattage). Could, that is – Apple recommends its own 20W USB-C charger).

Make sure to actually use the cable that is series 7 . comes with

And while Apple has already stopped selling older USB-C chargers that didn’t offer fast charging on its site, they’re still available from other retailers like Amazon, so you’ll want to make sure you get the right one. If you are looking for a spare pick. This also means that if you have an existing Apple Watch charging dock or stand that has a built-in charger, you won’t be able to take advantage of the fast charging available on the Series 7.

Of course, none of this matters if you own an older Apple Watch: Even if you’re using the proper fast charging cable, fast charging technology still needs a Series 7 Watch to work. As Apple’s website notes: “Fast charging is only compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7. Other models will have regular charge times.”