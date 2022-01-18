If your Aadhar card details are not in the wrong hand find out like this

UIDAI has supplied the facility from which it may be discovered that the locations the place your Aadhar card has been used.

Aadhar card and PAN card have turn out to be the most vital paperwork in the nation. The place Aadhar card is used to get id card and advantages of presidency schemes. Whereas PAN card is used for monetary transactions and banking amenities. In such a scenario, the forgery associated to each these paperwork has additionally gained momentum. As a result of many individuals hold attempting to realize benefit over the id of others. In such a scenario, in case you suspect any fraud with your Aadhar card, then it’s best to examine it and file a criticism in the involved workplace.

Use of Aadhar card- From admission in college to Aadhar card, ration is on the market at the authorities store. At the identical time, the authorities has additionally linked the Aadhar card in many vital schemes. In such a scenario, your Aadhar card is utilized by another particular person in his checking account or every other authorities scheme. So some large hassle might come in entrance of you in future.

At the identical time, UIDAI has supplied the facility from which it may be discovered that the place your Aadhar card is getting used, tell us, how one can find out the utilization of your Aadhar card.

easy methods to examine aadhar card historical past

, To examine the historical past of Aadhar card, to start with click on on the official web site of Aadhar card at uidai.gov.in.

, After this click on on the choice of My Aadhaar.

, After this, beneath the Aadhaar Providers choice, click on on Aadhaar Authentication Historical past.

, After this a window will open in entrance of you in which enter the 12 digit Aadhaar quantity.

, After that click on on Ship OTP.

, After that enter OTP.

, After this, the historical past of Aadhaar can be open in entrance of you and obtain it later.

, If any wrong particular person has used your Aadhaar, report it instantly.

, Hold in thoughts that Aadhaar is an important doc, so hold checking its historical past sometimes.