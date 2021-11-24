Ifeoma Ozoma Blew the Whistle on Pinterest. Now She Protects Whistle-Blowers.

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsum signed a bill to expand protection for those who speak out in the workplace.

A new website has been launched to advise tech workers on how to deal with abuse by their employers.

And Apple responded to a shareholder’s proposal asking it to evaluate how privacy agreements were used in cases of employee harassment and discrimination.

There was one thing in different developments – or, instead, one person – in common: Ifeoma Ozoma.

Since last year, Ms. Ozoma, 29, a former employee of Pinterest, Facebook and Google, has emerged as a central figure in tech whistle-blowers. A Yale-educated daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she supported and guided tech workers who needed help speaking out, pushing for more legal protections for those employees, and urging tech companies and their stakeholders to change their whistle-blower policies.