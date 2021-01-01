iFFalcon K72 55 Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Price: Fun of video calling on TV now, iFFalcon’s new smart TV, Android TV 11 with many features

While watching movies or web series on the small screen is not fun and now you want to get a new big screen smart TV for home, tell us that iFFalcon has launched a new 55 inch iFFalcon K72 4K smart TV for customers. India. Is. Talking about some of the key features of the TV, it comes with Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and motion compensation and motion compensation technology for smooth visuals. We will give detailed information about other features and price of TV.

Features 55 inch iFFalcon TV

This latest smart TV supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and runs on Android TV 11. Apart from this, the biggest feature of this TV is the external camera provided for video calling.

The TV supports HDR10 format, comes with MEMC for smooth visuals. TCL says gaming users will get lag-free and blur-free visuals. In terms of connectivity, the TV3 comes with HDMI 2.1 port, 2 USB ports and Ethernet port, SPDIF port and Bluetooth, plus dual-band Wi-Fi support in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

In addition to Netflix, apps like Disney + Hoster and YouTube will be pre-installed on the TV, if you need any other app you can download the app from the Google Play Store provided in the TV. In addition to Zee5, Netflix, users will get Amazon Mazon Prime video and Google Assistant buttons remotely.

iFFalcon K72 55 Inch 4K TV Price in India

The latest iFFalcon 4K TV is priced at Rs 51,999 and is available for sale on Flipkart. Speaking of color variants, the iFFalcon TV has only been launched in black color and this product comes with a 1 year warranty.

If you do not want to pay the entire amount at once, there is an option to start an EMI of Rs 1778. In addition, you can also avail discounts of up to Rs. 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI.