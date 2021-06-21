IFFCO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 For 28 Posts – IFFCO Apprentice 2021: Golden opportunity for diploma pass youths in IFFCO Amla, 28 posts of apprenticeship

IFFCO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Amla Unit has released a notification for the recruitment of Mechanical Engineering posts.

IFFCO Apprentice 2021: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-Operative Limited (IFFCO) Amla Unit has released a notification for the recruitment of 28 Mechanical Engineering posts for Diploma pass-out candidates. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 31 July 2021

IFFCO Apprentice 2021Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering/Mechanical (Product)/Mechanical (Auto): 6 Posts

Electrical Engineering – 4 Posts

Electronics Engineering – 3 Posts

Civil Engineering – 2 Posts

Instrumentation and Control Engineering – 2 Posts

Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology (Fertilizer) – 6 Posts

Secretarial Practice / Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practice – 5 Posts

Only candidates who have done Diploma in Engineering/Technology from any institute recognized by AICTE or UGC can apply for these posts. Along with this, the candidate must have obtained at least 60 percent marks in Diploma.

Selection Process and Stipend

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. The candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 9,200 per month and canteen subsidy during the apprenticeship.