Ifs Salary: IFS Salary: IAS, their salary is not less than IPS, these facilities are available, learn how to become IFS – ifs salary structure, exam and benefit details here

IFS Salary: IAS, their salary is not less than IPS, these facilities are available, learn how to become IFS

IFS Salary Composition:You must have heard about the upcoming IAS and IPS after passing the civil service exam conducted by UPSC. Because IAS and IPS officers live and work among the people, they are popular. Very few people know about IFS officers, because they live and work in the jungle. IFS i.e. Indian Forest Service is also a highly responsible and respected position like IAS and IPS. This exam is also conducted by UPSC.



Those who like government jobs and want to do their job in the livestock, like to be an IFS officer. Let’s find out how we can become IFS officers, what their job is and what their salary and benefits are.

Learn what IFS is

If you want to become an IFS officer, you must first know IFS, the Indian Forest Service. UPSC conducts Indian Forest Service Examination every year. Which can become any young forest officer after clearing. If we talk about the posts in IFS, initially it includes the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Conservator of Forests, Chief Conservator of Forests. In addition, the most senior positions are the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Inspector General of Forests. Obviously, in the beginning the responsibilities are less, but then gradually these responsibilities increase and we have to work accordingly. These officers are deployed by the Center and the State in all the National Parks, Animals and World Century in the country.

Educational Qualification for IFS

If you want to become an IFS officer (IFS), you must have a degree in Mathematics, Zoology, Biology, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Veterinary Science, Animal Husbandry or Medical Science after 12th. You can then apply for this position. Here you will also need to take a physical test.

Age range

For this post you can sit for the exam in the age group of 21 to 32. For the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, age concession is given by the Government of India.

Sample of IFS Exam

Like other UPSC exams, the Indian Forest Service Examination (UPSC IFS exam) is conducted in four parts-

Preliminary examination

The IFS Preliminary Examination consists of two papers of 200 marks each. This exam is based on objective questions, with the first paper being general knowledge and the second qualifying paper. In which 33% marks are required. The time given for the exam is 2 hours.

Main exam

The main examination consists of 6 papers in total. In which English and general knowledge paper is of 300-300 marks. The remaining 4 papers are of 200-200 marks. Competitors will be able to choose a topic for these four papers. For this, UPSC publishes a list of those subjects.

Interview

After the return test, selected participants are interviewed. This includes panel interviews of several officers.

Physical test

This test is followed by a physical test. Physical criteria have been decided for this, such as – height 163 cm for male candidates and 150 cm for females), chest of men 84 cm (minimum extension 5 cm), etc. Candidates who pass all the stages are selected for the post of Forest Officer. Apart from this, they also race.

IFS Officer Training

Once selected as an IFS officer, candidates undergo rigorous training. They are sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy for initial training, where they are given in-depth knowledge of all subjects. They are then sent to Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun. Here these candidates are given training in Forest Management, Soil Conservation, Tribal Welfare, Wildlife Management, Survey and other subjects. After completing their training here, they get postings at the center and in the state.

The work of IFS

The IFS officer’s job is to protect the forest in his area. They also protect and preserve the plants and animals found in the forest area. The government has enacted a number of laws to protect wildlife, with IFS officials enforcing these laws and protecting forests. It is the responsibility of the IFS officer to take legal action against any person who harms the forest and animals.

IFS Salary

For the post of IFS officer, salary is paid as per pay matrix level-14 of 7th pay commission. They are posted both at the Center and in the State, where their names are different.

Name of Post in State Government – Name of Post in Government of India – Basic Monthly Salary (in Rs.)

Assistant Conservator of Forests – Assistant Inspector General of Forests – INR 56,100

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Senior Scale) – Assistant Inspector General of Forests – INR 67,700

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Administrative Category) – Assistant Inspector General of Forests – INR 78,800

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Selection Category) – Assistant Inspector General of Forests – INR 1,18,500

Conservator of Forests / Chief Warden – Deputy Inspector General of Forests – INR 1, 50,000

Chief Conservator of Forests – Inspector General of Forests – INR 1,75,000

Additional Principal Chief – Forester – INR 2,00,000

Principal Conservator of Forests Additional – Director General of Forests – INR 2,05,400

Principal Conservator of Forests – Director General of Forests – INR 2,25,000

Other IFS facilities

In addition to the excellent salary, IFS officers also get many benefits like IAS-IPS. The IFS officer gets government accommodation, dearness allowance, money for travel, medical, house helper, phone, electricity and water bill for accommodation.