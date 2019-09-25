IFTTT 4.22.0 APK for Android – Download



IFTTT is a simple app. That lets you automate different tasks from your daily life or work. It is a great app for android. With it installed you can connect services like Facebook, or Google Drive with each other. Thus enabling you to considerably improve your productivity or, simply, save yourself some time.

Features of IFTTT:

IFTTT’s interface is very simple and intuitive. One of the most attractive functions of a smartphone is the automation of tasks. Establishing connections between applications and functions to automate tasks. It’s usually enough for you to select the elements you want to interact in a set equation and coherently order them. Control everything around you with your voice and Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Always stay prepared for the weather with custom daily forecast notifications. Message roommates when you’re near the local grocery. Try another app as well as Cortana.

Stay safe with automated and intelligent home security alerts. Back up and share your iOS photos and android photos automatically. Back up important files, photos, and contacts to cloud-storage solutions, such as Dropbox or Google Drive. Post all your Instagrams as Twitter photos. It is an interesting tool. Save a lot of time on certain daily tasks, both work-related and personal.

IFTTT including Twitter, Google Drive, Telegram, Dropbox, Weather, Slack, and devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, iRobot, and your Android.