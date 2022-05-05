IG mulls probe into whether FBI retaliated against agents who attended Jan. 6 rally at the Capitol



In the first fox – Department of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Republican Jim Jordan, told R-Ohio that he would consider launching an investigation into whether the FBI retaliated against agents who took part in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol protest. But Kara did not enter the building with the rioters.

Jordan, citing FBI whistleblowers, last month called on Horowitz to investigate the whistleblower’s claims that “the FBI is suspending the safety clearance of FBI personnel to participate in the First Amendment activity, which is protected on January 6, 2021.” Since the FBI position requires a security clearance, “this action means that the FBI has suspended these employees indefinitely.”

Jordan has included a notice of dismissal for a 10-year-old FBI agent who has previously served honorably in the U.S. military for more than 20 years. According to Jordan, the employees in question “did not enter the U.S. capital, were not charged with any crime and were not contacted by law enforcement about their activities.”

Nonetheless, the FBI revoked their clearance, stating “ad hoc guidelines – adherence to the United States.” The move appears to follow a democratic strategy to rally peaceful protesters on January 6 who actively attacked the Capitol in an apparent attempt to prevent Congress from securing the Electoral College vote for President Biden.

The move “raises concerns that the bureau may take significant steps to dismiss these employees in retaliation for dissatisfied political statements.”

Horowitz refrained from promising to start an investigation into the matter, but said he would reach out to the FBI and consider whether to launch an investigation.

“In light of the concerns you have raised, we will ask the FBI to provide security clearances for the employees mentioned in your letter and the groundwork for action against the employees,” Horowitz said in a letter Wednesday. “Based on the information we have, we will evaluate whether we will do further review.”

“In conducting such assessments, we will also consider the data of other employees who believe the FBI took administrative action against them for engaging in protected activity on January 6, 2021,” Horowitz added.

In his original letter, Jordan noted that although the Hatch Act prohibits FBI agents from engaging in biased political propaganda or political management, FBI agents do not relinquish their fundamental right to participate in political discourse activities.