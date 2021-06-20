IGCAR Recruitment 2021 For Group A And C Jobs

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: IGCAR is recruiting Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk, Security Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. The last date to apply is 30 June 2021.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research, operated under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Security Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Posts. is extended. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application form by visiting the official website of IGCAR at igcar.gov.in. Now the last date to apply is 30 June 2021. Candidates can get information related to recruitment, age limit, selection process, how to apply, number of posts and other information by visiting the official website.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application – 15 April 2021 at 10 AM

Last Date of Application – 14 May 2021

Vacancy Details:

Total No. of Posts – 337

Stipendiary Trainee – 239 Posts

Technician B (Crane Operator) – 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 3 – 4 Posts

Upper Division Clerk – 8 Posts

Driver – 2 Posts

Security Guard – 2 Posts

Work Assistant – 20 Posts

Canteen Attendant – 15 Posts

Scientific Officer – 4 Posts

Read More: CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for the posts of Assistant Commandant in CRPF, selection will be done on the basis of merit

apply like this

To apply, the candidate first has to visit the official website of Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at igcar.gov.in. After that go to the recruitment section. In this section click on the link activated with the respective recruitment advertisement. After that go to the candidate application page. Fill all the details here and submit. Don’t forget to upload the scanned copy of your documents and submit it along with the application. Keep in mind that while applying online, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.300. This payment will be done through online mode only. The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 200.

Read More: ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to executive and non-executive posts, apply by July 7

Web Title: IGCAR Recruitment 2021 For Group A and C Jobs