IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Final of Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Preview:

Interglobe Marine and Future Mattress are all set to lock horns against each other in the finals of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. Interglobe Marine defeated The Vision Shipping in the first semifinal by six wickets, after chasing down a target of 128 runs in just 15 overs. On the other hand, Future Mattress stormed past Karwan Strikers in the second semifinal battle.

Both, Future Mattress and Interglobe Marine claimed three wins from three games in the group stages, and are still unbeaten in the tournament. Interglobe Marine survived a scare in the quarterfinal, defeating DCC Starlets by just three wickets, with two balls to spare.

Match Details:

Interglobe Marine vs Future Mattress, Final

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: 19th April, 10:30 PM IST and 9:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

IGM vs FM, Final Pitch Report:

The pitch remains decent for batting conditions, however, batters have to toil hard to put runs on the board. An ideal first inning score would be in the range of 150-160 runs.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

IGM vs FM, Final Probable Playing XIs:

Interglobe Marine

Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Amjad Gul, Asif Mumtaz (c), Luqman Hazrat, Mohammad Zahid, Attaullah

Future Mattress

Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor, Rohan Mustafa, Qaman Awan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Shahid Nawaz, Shoaib Laghari, Sultan Ahmed, Umair Ali, Syed Haider

Top Picks for IGM vs FM Dream11 Match:

Top Picks –Interglobe Marine

Asif Khan has scored 137 runs and picked up two wickets in four matches so far. He opens the batting for Interglobe Marine.

Asif Mumtaz has six wickets to his name in this tournament and is also a pretty handy option with the bat.

Top Picks – Future Mattress

Abdul Shakoor has been one of the standout batters for his side, scoring 194 runs in five innings so far. He also has two half-centuries to his name.

Rohan Mustafa has scored 49 runs and has three scalps to his name in just three outings so far in the tournament.

IGM vs FM Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for IGM vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman- II, Zawar Farid (c), Rohan Mustafa, CP Rizwan, Asif Mumtaz, Mohammad Zahid (vc), Shahid Nawaz-I, Laqman Hazrat

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for IGM vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Abdul Shakoor (vc), Sandeep- Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman- II, Zawar Farid, Rohan Mustafa (c), Asif Mumtaz, Mohammad Zahid, Shahid Nawaz-I, Umair Ali

Today’s IGM vs FM Probable Winners:

Interglobe Marine are expected to win this match.