Ignitron Motocorp’s cruiser motorcycle give a range of 120km in a single charge know the features along with the features

Ignitron MotoCorp’s Cyberg electric bike can run up to 120 km on a single charge. Ignitron is in touch with local vendors for roadside assistance and the company has also planned to provide battery swapping stations named Cyberg at every kilometer.

New electric startups in the country are continuously launching their e-vehicles in the market. To be included in this list is cruiser motorcycle maker Ignitron MotoCorp which is preparing to launch its Cyburg bike. Along with this, the company plans to introduce its full range of electric bikes in the future, which will also include bikes with the company’s swappable battery. Let us tell you that Ignitron Motocorp has set up its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana. Where the company is preparing for testing and launching of all its bikes.

E-motorcycle is equipped with great features – Ignitron MotoCorp claims that this electric motorcycle has a powerful battery which looks like the engine of the bike. If we talk about the design and look of the bike, then its look has been made quite stylish.

From the handle of the bike to the fuel tank and foot pegs, the seat and rear have been made quite attractive. At the same time, LED headlight and traillight, anti-theft alarm and keyless ignition have been given in this bike.

Gives a range of 120km in a single charge – Ignitron MotoCorp’s Cyberg electric bike can run up to 120 km on a single charge. Ignitron is in touch with local vendors for roadside assistance and the company has also planned to provide battery swapping stations named Cyberg at every kilometer.

Also Read: Stylish Look Of Bajaj’s New Electric Scooter! In the budget, the top speed of 45kmph will give a range of 95km

Apart from this, the company will also provide a compact home charger with the bike, with the help of which the battery can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. With this, high-performance battery is going to be available, which apart from longer range, is also capable of giving better performance to the customers.