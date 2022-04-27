IGNOU 35th Convocation Ceremony: Some left behind at the age of 70 and some graduated at the age of 83

It is often said that education is the only asset that no one can steal, so one should keep earning maximum money in the form of education. Age and financial status can never be a barrier to this wealth. A person can earn this money at any age, whenever he wants. Millions of people live up to these words every day, including 83-year-old ascetic Ramphal Rana and 70-year-old Ranjit Dixit. Yes, you read that right. Let us know the journey of Ramphal Rana and Ranjit Dixit.

At the age of 83 and 70, M.A.

At the age of 83, Ramphal got his MA in Philosophy from IGNOU and at the age of 70, Ranjit got his MA in Sociology. Ramphal, a philosopher, is a resident of Bahadurgarh. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) conferred degrees on many senior citizens who did not stop studying even at the age of 60 and fulfilled their dreams at the 35th Convocation Ceremony on Tuesday 26 April 2022. However, due to health reasons, he was not present at the consecration ceremony.

The desire to know society inspired me to study!

Ramphal Rana retired in 2000 and retired after nine years. At present he lives in the ashram at Bahadurgarh. Ramphal was the oldest graduate of the IGNOU convocation ceremony. Even after retirement, he says, he was compelled to study Indian religion, philosophy, desire to know himself and spirituality till this age.

Ranjit Dixit also wanted to make better use of the time after retirement to get to know and understand society, so he completed his MA in the third subject. Like Ranjit, Ramphal wanted to know all the philosophers including Buddha, Plato, Aristotle, Socrates, so he decided to do MA at this age too. Not only that, Sant Ramphal got All India Rank 4 in UPSC Stenographer Exam and also passed LLB with First Division.