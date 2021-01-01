ignou.ac.in: IGNOU MBA Admission 2021: Learn how to fill IGNOU MBA Admission Form, Fees and Required Documents – IGNOU MBA Admission 2021 starts for July session, steps for filling application

Highlights IGNOU MBA Admission Registration Begins.

Apply soon for the July 2021 session.

Deadline for online application is September 15.

IGNOU MBA Admission 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started online registration for MBA Admission 2021 (IGNOU MBA Admission 2021) for the July session. More information about MBA and MBA in Banking and Finance is now available on IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in. The last date for filing applications is September 15, 2021.



Candidates who want to fill online MBA Admission Form (MBA Admission 2021) for this session should first read the Common Prospectus. The general prospectus can be accessed by visiting IGNOU’s official website.

IGNOU MBA Admission 2021: July Learn how to fill Seychelles Admission Form

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: In the ‘New and Announcements’ section on the home page, click on the link ‘IGNOU announces admission in MBA and MBA (Banking and Finance) for July 2021 session’.

Step 3: First time candidates click on New Registration and fill in the required details as requested.

Step 4: Enter your username and password to login.

Step 5: Now upload ‘IGNOU MBA 2021’ application and required documents.

Step 6: Submit the form after depositing the fee.

Step 7: Candidates can take printout of application for future reference.

These things are required to fill the online application

Passport size photo, scanned signature, scanned required documents like proof of age, experience certificate, marksheet etc.

Application fee

The candidate has to deposit an application fee of Rs.200, which will not be refunded further. However, candidates from all reserved categories will be given relaxation as per government norms. Fees like net banking, UPI payment or credit card have to be paid online. You can visit the portal for more details about IGNOU MBA Admission 2021.

