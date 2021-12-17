IGNOU Admission 2021: IGNOU TEE December 2021: Deadline for registration for December TEE exam extended, find out details – ignou tee December 2021 Application submission date extended

IGNOU TEE December 2021 extension deadline for submission of applications: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam form submission deadline. The date for submission of examination forms has been extended to 19 December 2021 at 12 noon. Candidates can view the instructions on IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in. Examination forms can be submitted between 20th December to 31st December with delay fee as per official instructions. The late fee is ₹ 1100 / – and the course fee is ₹ 200 / -. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so with the help of simple steps given below.



How to fill IGNOU TEE December 2021 application



Step 1: First of all visit IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Step 3: Click on the link for submission of December TEE Exam Form provided on the website.

Step 4: Register now and create a login.

Step 5: Then login.

Step 6: Now submit all the information requested in the application.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Take a print out of the application after all the procedures are completed.

IGNOU June Term End Exam (IGNOU December TEE 2021) will be based on Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). Also, the exam will be online Remote Proctured Exam (ORPE). Students can choose the place of examination as per their desire i.e. they can also take the examination at their home.

