IGNOU Admission 2021: IGNOU TEE December 2021: Deadline for registration for December TEE exam extended, find out details – ignou tee December 2021 Application submission date extended
Highlights
- IGNOU has extended the application deadline.
- The date for filling up the form has been extended till December 19.
- Forms will be submitted by 31st December with a late fee.
How to fill IGNOU TEE December 2021 application
Step 1: First of all visit IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.
Step 2: Step 3: Click on the link for submission of December TEE Exam Form provided on the website.
Step 4: Register now and create a login.
Step 5: Then login.
Step 6: Now submit all the information requested in the application.
Step 7: Pay the application fee.
Step 8: Take a print out of the application after all the procedures are completed.
This will be a sample of the test
IGNOU June Term End Exam (IGNOU December TEE 2021) will be based on Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). Also, the exam will be online Remote Proctured Exam (ORPE). Students can choose the place of examination as per their desire i.e. they can also take the examination at their home.
Registration for PhD admission is underway
Registration for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance Examination is underway. Applications are available on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) nta.ac.in and students who wish to pursue PhD can register by visiting this website. Candidates can register till December 22. The exam will be held on January 16, 2022.
