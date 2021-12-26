Ignou Admission: IGNOU Admission 2022: ODL and Online Courses for January 2022 Session Admission Start, How to Apply – Ignou Admission 2022 January Session will start at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, check all info

IGNOU Admission 2022 January Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for the Open and Distance Mode (ODL) courses for the January 2022 session. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission in ODL program courses through the online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submission of applications is 31st January.



More than 200 program courses

The University (Indira Gandhi National Open University) will admit more than 200 programs in various disciplines. These include Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and Certificate program courses. New candidates have to register by visiting the online application link iop.ignouonline.ac.in and fill in the required details to apply. Below is how to apply online.

16 online course options too

IGNOU offers 16 online programs that include Masters and Bachelors in addition to diploma and certificate programs. In online mode four-quarters, the teacher is able to advise each student. Includes per-credit video and study material that makes it easy to understand. Students receive 24 × 7 online support throughout the learning process.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Learn how to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU January 2022 Session link available on the home page.

Step 3: Register new candidates or fill in the login details.

Step 4: After logging in, select the course you want to enter and read the required instructions carefully.

Step 5: Re-read the completed application and finally pay the application fee.

Step 6: Once the form is submitted, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further reference.

There is also a registration fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 as registration fee. However, fees for the first semester of the program course or year will be paid at the time of admission. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for more details.

