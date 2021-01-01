ignou: ignou June TEE 2021: ignou jun term end exam admit card release, here is direct link and exam date – ignou june tee 2021 admit card release on ignou.ac.in, direct link here

IGNOU June TE 2021 Admission: Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has issued admission card for June Term End Examination (IGNOU June TE Admit Card 2021). Students who will appear for the exam can go to IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in and download their hall tickets. Registration number will be required to download the ticket.



Coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak caused postponement of June term and exams. According to the new schedule, IGNOU June TE 2021 will now start from 27th September and will be held till 06th October 2021. In the meantime, special care will be taken of the guidelines required for the prevention of Covid-19. Face masks, personal hand sanitizers, social distance, thermal screening etc. will be mandatory for the students. Check out how to download the ticket here-

IGNOU June TE Admission Card 2021: Download here

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the ‘IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021’ link that flashes on the main page.

Step 3: Choose your enrollment number and event.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Sample (IGNOU June TE 2021 Exam Sample)

The IGNOU June Term and Exam (IGNOU June TE 2021) will be based on multiple choice questions (MCQ). Also, the exam will be an online remote projected exam (ORPE). Students can choose the place of examination as they wish, of course they can also take the examination at their home.

Remember this, otherwise you will not be able to take the exam

The candidate should ensure that they take the hall ticket to the examination center as otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the examination. In addition, along with the admission card, candidates are required to bring valid proof of identity like Aadhar card, driving license etc.

