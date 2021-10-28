ignou: ignou results 2021: ignou june 2021 term final exam and re-evaluation results announced, here is the direct link – ignou june t results 2021 announced on ignou.ac.in, live link here

Highlights IGNOU June TEE 2021 results announced.

Also check the result of the revaluation.

The last date of admission has been extended to July 2021.

IGNOU June TEE Results 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results of Term-End Examination and Reassessment Examination for June 2021. Candidates appearing for IGNOU June TEE 2021 and offline re-evaluation exam can now download their scorecard from IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU grade card is also available on the website.



Candidates who had appeared for IGNOU June Term and Examination 2021 for Pregraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG), PG Diploma and Certificate courses can view the results of IGNOU June TEE 2021 with the help of their registration number. Below is a direct link to check the IGNOU Result 2021 and download the scorecard.

IGNOU Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the notification section on the home page.

Step 3: Here, click on the ‘Term End June 2021 Exam Result’ or ‘TEE – June 2021 Reassessment Result’ link.

Step 4: Type your registration number and click submit.

Step 5: IGNOU grade card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and get a printout.

Urgent notice

With the verdict, IGNOU has issued the necessary notice to the candidates who will be unjustly charged. According to the notice, “If a student is found to have been wronged in an unjust manner, the result of that student will be revoked.”

The last date of application has been extended for the July 2021 session

At the same time, IGNOU has extended the last date for submission of applications for new admissions (IGNOU Admission 2021) in various undergraduate and postgraduate program courses for the July 2021 session. Students can now apply until October 31, 2021.

