ignou: ignou results 2021: ignou June Term Final Exam Results Announced on ignou.ac.in, Here is the direct link – IGNOU June 2021 Results Announced on ignou.ac.in, Live Link Here

Highlights IGNOU June 2021 Term End Exam Results Announced.

Check IGNOU results at ignou.ac.in.

Offline exams were held in September-October 2021.

IGNOU June 2021 Results: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced June 2021 Term and Exam Results (IGNOU June 2021 Results). Students appearing for the offline exam from September 27 to October 6 can visit IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in to view IGNOU results.



The IGNOU June 2021 Term End Exam was conducted only for those candidates who could not complete the September 2020 and March 2021 exams. You can check below how to download IGNOU June 2021 exam results.

IGNOU June 2021 Results: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University, ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Alerts’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘Results for Term and June 2021 Exam’.

Step 4: A new page will open where you have to enter your registration number.

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ tab and check the results.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

According to a notification posted on IGNOU’s official website, “If any student is found to be booking in an unfair way, the result of that particular student will be revoked.” The exam is usually held in June. However, this year the university had rescheduled the exams in August and September due to the accompaniment of Kovid 1 pandemic. Let us know that the result of IGNOU June 2021 Term End Exam is prepared on the basis of 70% theory exam and 30% practical assignment. Students who have earned eligibility marks will be considered pass.

Also read: DU Admission 2021: 29000 applications were received on the first day, seats in these colleges were canceled, see next schedule

IGNOU extended the July 2021 admission deadline

IGNOU has extended the deadline for admission to the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Program (IGNOU Admission 2021) for the July 2021 session. Students seeking admission to the Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) program courses at IGNOU can now register online until October 25.

Also read: SSC Jobs: Skill test of SSC Stenographer Exam 2019 will be held on this day, guidelines issued

Direct link to IGNOU June 2021 Term and Exam Result

Official website link