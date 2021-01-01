IGNOU: IGNOU TE June 2021: Extended IGNOU Term and Exam June Assignment Submission Date, See Details – IGNOU TE June 2021 Latest Updates for Submitting Assignments, Projects etc.

IGNOU TE June 2021 Latest Update: Indira Gandhi National University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of assignments for IGNOU Term and Examination June 2021 (IGNOU TE June 2021) to August 31, 2021. Students who have not yet submitted their assignment, project report, dissertation, or field work journal and internship report are given another chance. Students can submit soft copy or hard copy of documents.



More details about IGNOU June 2021 project submission are available on the official website ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for submission of assignments, project reports, dissertations, fieldwork journals, internships, etc. was August 16, which has now been extended to August 31, 2021.

IGNOU TE June 2021 exam will run till 09 September

IGNOU TE June 2021 is now underway. The exam started on 3rd August and will end on 9th September. Candidates whose work etc. Those who could not submit can also submit online (soft copy) till 31st August. A notice to this effect has been shared on IGNOU’s official Twitter handle.

Re-register by August 16th

The notice issued states, “IGNOU allows TEE to submit assignments, project reports, dissertations, field work journals, internships, etc. by 31 August 2021 as a special case for June 2021.” Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration and admission completion for the July 2021 session. The last date to complete the re-registration process is 16 August 2021.

Do you know how to apply for re-registration?

Students applying for the first time will have to re-register and then fill up the application. To register, first click on IGNOU Access Portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on the homepage of IGNOU’s official website, ignou.ac.in. Fill in the required details required for registration. Apply for re-registration. Pay the fee and keep a hard copy of the receipt with you.

